‘Sanju’ trailer makes Rishi Kapoor proud of Ranbir

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor felt overwhelmed after watching the trailer of “Sanju” as his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s work in the film left him feeling proud.

“Sanju” is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt (essayed by Ranbir), directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

“The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest superb thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,” said Rishi after watching the trailer, read a statement.

“You don’t know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,” he added.

“Sanju” showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay’s life.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza.

Co-produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to release on June 29.

–IANS

