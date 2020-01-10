Sant Samiti writes to PM, objects dilution of reservation

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Swami Jitendranand Swami, the national General Secretary of Sant Samiti, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting the alleged dilution of reservation system where those who have converted into non-Hindu religions allegedly continue to receive the fruits of reservation.

He has alleged that many continue to avail the fruits of reservation despite converting to other religions such as Islam or Christianity. The Sant Samiti has demanded that the government should run an official campaign to deny them this right.

The Sant Samiti has said in its letter that the Constitution of India does not provide for reservation of any kind on the basis of religion.

The outfit associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad claimed, “Using or demanding reservation facility in this way brings out the hypocrisy of these religions who claim during conversion that all people are equal in Islam and Christianity. However, they continue to demand reservation for the converted Dalits.”

