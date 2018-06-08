Santos forward Rodrygo on Real Madrid radar

Rio de Janeiro, June 13 (IANS) Real Madrid are in talks with Santos to sign Brazil under-20 forward Rodrygo, the Brazilian club’s president has said.

The 17-year-old didn’t travel here for Santos’ match against Fluminense in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Wednesday amid expectations of an imminent deal, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are in negotiations, though nothing has been signed yet,” Santos president Jose Carlos Peres told SporTV on Tuesday, adding that any contract should be finalised “with patience”.

“We are talking with his agent and his father to understand why there is a rush to complete the deal,” Peres said.

Local media reports said that Rodrygo has already passed a medical at the Bernabeu and that Santos have agreed to a 45 million euro ($52.89 million) transfer.

Rodrygo’s agent Nick Arcuri said a deal could be announced at any time. “Real Madrid have negotiated directly with the player and Santos,” he said.

“Now we are just waiting for the contract to be signed.”

It is understood Rodrygo will remain at Santos for another year, only joining up with his new teammates next July, six months after his 18th birthday.

Last May, Flamengo’s Vinicius Junior became the most expensive teenage footballer ever when Real Madrid signed him for 45 million euros ($52.89 million).

The transfer is slated to take place in July, though the Rio club’s officials are reportedly negotiating with the reigning European champions to keep the 17-year-old until 2019.

