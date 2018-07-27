Santos name Cuca as new coach

Rio de Janeiro, July 31 (IANS) Alexi Stival, better known as Cuca, has been named coach of Santos, replacing Jair Ventura, the Brazilian football club said.

Cuca agreed to an 18-month contract that will take effect immediately, according to a Santos statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 55-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked by Palmeiras in October, less than 12 months after he led the Sao Paulo club to their ninth Brazilian Serie A title.

“I am happy to join Santos. I’m refreshed and motivated to take on this great challenge,” Cuca said.

It will be the former Brazil international striker’s second spell as Santos coach following a brief stint in charge in 2008.

Santos are currently 16th in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings.

Jair, the son of Brazil World Cup winner Jairzinho, was dismissed on Monday following the club’s 0-0 draw with Chapecoense.

