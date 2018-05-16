Santos tops Toluca 2-1 in first leg of Mexican league’s Clausura final

Torreon (Mexico), May 18 (IANS) Santos Laguna got two late goals in a come-from-behind 2-1 home victory over Toluca in the first leg of the Mexican football league’s Clausura final.

The visitors started quickly at Estadio Corona in this northern city on Thursday night, surprising Santos by hitting the woodwork with two shots in the opening minutes by Luis Enrique Quiñones and Rubens Sambueza, reports Efe.

But Santos gradually started controlling play and producing most of the goal-scoring chances over the remainder of the first half, albeit without putting Toluca net minder Alfredo Talavera under major pressure.

Shortly after the intermission, Toluca opened the scoring on a quick strike down the left side of the field.

On a give-and-go between Fernando Uribe and Quiñonez, the latter charged unmarked into the area and launched a left-footed strike that snuck just inside the left upright past Santos goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco.

Toluca then tried to preserve its lead with solid defence but was unable to hold off the home side, which got a pair of goals in the 71st and 89th minutes.

The equaliser came when Djaniny beat one defender and tipped the ball around a charging Talavera on a breakaway play before sending the crowd into a frenzy by scoring into an empty net.

Santos then completed its comeback when Brian Lozano sent a cross into the area from the left side to Julio Furch, who beat one defender to the ball and managed to send a right-footed shot angling away toward the right upright and out of the reach of Talavera.

The teams played a lengthy six minutes of second-half injury time after a brief power outage, but most of the action occurred in midfield.

The teams will meet again on Sunday in the second leg of the Clausura final at Toluca’s home, Nemesio Diez Stadium, a venue near Mexico City.

