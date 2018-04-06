Sanya Malhotra’s next romance with Aditya Roy Kapoor

According to sources from Bollywood a lot has been written about as to who will be the female lead opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in Mohit Suri’s untitled next. Meanwhile from Kriti Sanon to Disha Patani, names of several actresses did rounds to have been roped in for the edgy romantic thriller.

Presently as per latest news Sanya Malhotra, who featured in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, is being considered to play the much talked about character. A source quoted a saying that the makers have approached Sanya to romance Aditya in Mohit’s film.

Meanwhile as per report she will soon be finalized as the female protagonist in the project. Moreover the source further revealed that while talks were held with Kriti Sanon for the project, Disha Patani was never considered by the makers.

As report from the maker’s side the film is said to be a love triangle between a girl and two boys. Meanwhile Aditya has been finalized to play one of the boys, the hunt for the other male lead opposite the ‘Dangal’ actress is still on. Finally an official confirmation from the makers about the same is still awaited.