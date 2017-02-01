Sao Paulo eye move for Juventus midfielder Hernanes

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 2 (IANS) Juventus midfielder Hernanes could return to his former football club Brazil’s Sao Paulo as he attempts to jumpstart his career, according to media reports.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour under Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, managing just 10 matches across all competitions this season, reports Xinhua.

Speculation about the Brazilian’s future mounted after he was left out of the Italian outfit’s Champions League squad on Wednesday.

The Uol news portal said Sao Paulo were considering an offer for the former Brazil international, adding that clubs in China had also shown interest.

Hernanes, who began his career at Sao Paulo before being sold to Lazio in 2010, has been capped 27 times for Brazil’s national team.

