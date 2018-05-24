Sao Paulo jump to 4th in Brazil’s Serie A

Rio de Janeiro, May 28 (IANS) Former Paris Saint-Germain winger Nene scored two second-half goals as Sao Paulo rose to fourth in Brazil’s Serie A standings with a 3-1 victory over America Mineiro.

Diego Souza gave Sao Paulo the lead at America’s Independencia stadium in Belo Horizonte on Sunday but Rafael Moura equalised minutes later, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thirty five-year-old Nene then struck twice in 13 minutes to guarantee the six-time champions their third win from seven matches this campaign.

Meanwhile, Bruno Silva scored in the 75th minute to hand Cruzeiro a 1-0 away victory over Santos.

In Fortaleza, 20-year-old midfielder Thonny Anderson netted nine minutes from time as Gremio won 1-0 at Ceará.

In other matches, Atletico Paranaense drew 0-0 at Parana, Bahia routed Vasco da Gama at home 3-0, Vitoria drew 1-1 at Botafogo and hosts Internacional beat Corinthians 1-0.

–IANS

