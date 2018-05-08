SAP brings new ML-powered Cloud to India

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Enterprise solutions provider SAP on Wednesday brought its intelligent Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution “SAP S/4HANA” Cloud to India.

“SAP S/4HANA” Cloud is an Intelligent ERP with built-in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and helps to streamline business processes with a simplified user experience helping organisations transform into “Intelligent Enterprises”.

“India is expected to be among the top Cloud markets in the world by 2020, with $4.1 billion market opportunity,” Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, told reporters here.

“By making our digital core all pervasive through Cloud with ‘SAP S/4HANA’ Public Cloud, our market leadership in ERP space is poised to be replicated in the Cloud as well,” Sengupta added.

With the “S/4HANA” Cloud, businesses would be notified of the latest innovations through quarterly updates, granting them access to the latest innovations in areas such as predictive analytics.

The enterprise solutions major has integrated SAP CoPilot with the “SAP S/4HANA” Cloud.

The solution is the first true voice-activated digital assistant for enterprises that enables users to get their work done more quickly and efficiently, the company said.

Powered by ML and AI, SAP CoPilot is aware of business contexts, driving efficient collaboration, quickly recognising and connecting to business data and offers in-context chat.

“Around the world, Cloud-first is the path forward, SAP ‘S/4HANA’ Cloud will be swiftly taking Indian enterprises into the digital age,” said Melissa Di Donato, Chief Revenue Officer, SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

“The intelligent Cloud suite will support large and mid-size Indian companies to further accelerate innovation. Our aim is to enable organisations to ‘automate’ processes, gain ‘assistance’ in focussing on mission-critical applications, and eventually ‘act’ based on context-aware decisions,” Di Donato added.

The SAP “S/4HANA” Cloud serves customers in various industries to help them achieve instant value, cost savings and improved efficiencies across project management, manufacturing, sales order management, inventory and supply chain management, finance and procurement.

