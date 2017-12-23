SAP integrates Concur to deliver connected experiences

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) In a bid to provide enhanced connected experiences to customers, software major SAP on Wednesday announced a deeper integration with Concur — a SAP company and the world’s leading provider of travel, expense and invoice management solutions.

SAP acquired Concur in 2014 which offers a fully connected travel, expense and invoice platform ecosystem that integrates its products, suppliers and partners.

The open platform connects spend data to deliver insights that help customers and partners run their businesses more efficiently.

With a connected experience, businesses of all sizes can now manage their spends in the Cloud and with native integration with SAP.

“By combining our solutions and SAP’s expertise, we are now in a much stronger position to provide the superlative expense management products to our customers,” Neeraj Dotel, Managing Director, India and SAARC, SAP Concur, said in a statement.

SAP Concur will continue to take businesses beyond automation to a completely connected expense, travel and invoice management solution that grows with them.

“As India becomes the sixth largest business travel market by 2019, business travel will a significant area for customers of SAP Concur as well as a key part of employee experience,” added Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP India.

“Together we are creating a premier process for companies to simplify expense, travel and invoice management for greater visibility and control,” he added.

Concur was recently honoured with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognising the “Best Places to Work in 2018”.

This marked the third consecutive year Concur ranked in the Glassdoor top 50 among all US companies with more than 1,000 employees.

–IANS

na/vm