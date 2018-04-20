SAP to power Larsen & Toubro arm’s digital transformation

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Global software firm SAP SE on Monday announced the successful implementation of its “SAP S/4HANA Business Suite” at IT solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI).

To enhance its global operational excellence, LTI which was founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, selected “SAP S/4HANA” on Cloud as its platform five months back.

“With SAP as the digital core, LTI will be powered by live information from across its operations, to help increase productivity, improve collaboration and drive innovation,” Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said in a statement.

SAP S/4HANA Business suite is built on SAP’s proprietary operational database system and in-memory computing platform called SAP HANA.

According to Kamolika Peres, Vice President and Head-Strategic Customer Program, SAP Indian Subcontinent, the company’s partnership with LTI is to optimise processes and enhance business excellence for its customers.

LTI is also a global partner of SAP and together, the two companies are supporting digital journeys of their mutual clients, the company said.

