SAP, Vodafone to boost industrial IoT adoption in India

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) To further accelerate the adoption of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) in India, Vodafone and enterprise solutions provider SAP on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to develop comprehensive communications solutions for enterprises in India.

The enterprises will now leverage both SAP “Leonardo” and Vodafone’s “IoT-Managed Connectivity Platform”.

“The offerings provided by Vodafone Business Services are truly complementary to the SAP Leonardo portfolio – our enterprise-grade offering for digital innovation,” Neeraj Athalye, Head-Innovation & Digital Strategy Group, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said in a statement.

“SAP Leonardo” is a digital innovation system that brings together machine learning, IoT, Blockchain, analytics and Big Data on the SAP Cloud Platform using design thinking services.

“We aim to equip our customers with end-to-end solutions that will shift business value from ‘things to outcomes,'” he added.

The partnership will help enhance digital adoption by enterprises by providing solutions that leverage the latest in technologies including Cloud, Analytics and IoT.

Vodafone and Germany-headquartered SAP will offer a host of innovative packages comprising connectivity solutions, business application software, end-to-end device management and support services.

“Working in collaboration with SAP, we offer an end to end partnership across IOT and analytics which enables meaningful insight and focused outcomes,” added Nick Gliddon, Director-Vodafone, Enterprise Business.

Vodafone today has over 62 million IoT connections and has been recognised by Gartner as a ‘Leader’ in its Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services for the fourth consecutive year.

SAP applications and services enable more than 378,000 business and public sector customers.

–IANS

