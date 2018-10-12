Saqib dances impromptu on ‘Rock You’ at LMIFW runway

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem, who turned showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva, rocked the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) here on Saturday with an impromptu dance on the runway while the iconic number “Rock You” by Queen was playing in the background.

Wearing a white shirt and trousers, paired with a powder blue jacket, Saqib also touched his father’s feet and kissed his hand and then took the audience by surprise by doing an impromptu jig on the catwalk.

“I don’t know (what made me do that)… I just felt like dancing. I have been a model before, we couldn’t do all this then. That time we had to only walk straight and come back. Since I’m an actor now, so I took a little liberty,” Saqib told IANS in a post-show conference.

He said the dance move was to impress his father who was present there at the event.

When asked about Saqib as the showstopper for the collection, Sachdeva said: “He is the perfect face for my collection.”

Sachdeva said the collection, which saw a wide range of pants, shirts, and jackets, was “inspired by peace and harmony”.

The fourth and concluding day will also witness a show titled “Rainbow” which will celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal the historic Section 377, which criminalised gay sex.

It will see almost 40 designers coming together showcasing a wide range and celebrating “love” on stage.

