Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban to host Tony Awards

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Music artistes Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the theatre industry’s biggest awards ceremony Tony Awards.

Both artistes have become popular talent on the Broadway lately — Bareilles wrote the score for the musical “Waitress” and her two stints in the lead role of the show charging notable sales increases for the production, while Groban spent several months in one of the title roles of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”.

Bareilles also played Mary Magdalene in NBC’s well-received live broadcast of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, reported variety.com.

The nominees for this year’s 72nd annual Tony Awards will be announced on May 1.

–IANS

rb/in