Sara is a born star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in “Veere Di Wedding”, says that her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan is a born star.

Kareena was interacting with media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday.

Kareena share warm bond with her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan who will soon mark her Hindi film debut with “Kedarnath” and at the trailer launch of the film, the debutante said that she wants to imbibe professionalism of Kareena.

When asked about the debut of Sara, Kareena said, “I am quite sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that, I think she is a born star.”

At the award ceremony, all four leading actresses of “Veere Di Wedding” were awarded the Lux Golden Rose Award for the confident beauty of the year,

Talking about her feeling receiving the award, Kareena said, “I think every award is special. When an actor receives an award then it boosts his or her confidence.”

Lux Golden Rose Awards celebrate Indian female actors for their beautiful and indomitable performances on the silver screen. In its third edition, Lux has taken things one step ahead and extended its support to UN for its HeForShe movement.

When asked Kareena whether she is going to attend wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai, she said, “Yes… we will be there.”

“Kedarnath” is a romantic movie set against the backdrop of the devastating deluge that struck the holy shrine in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand in 2013.

It also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, Nishant Dahiya in key roles.

It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film is releasing on December 7.

–IANS

iv/nv/vm