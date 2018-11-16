Sara is star on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan’s debut film “Kedarnath” is around the corner. But to me her debut on Karan Johar’s talkshow on Sunday night proved she’s already a star.

Poised, articulate, relaxed, witty. And very eager to embrace the camera — Ladies and Gentleman, a star is born.

Say “Hello to Sara Ali Khan” in the best episode of Karan’s show this season so far.

Father, Saif Ali Khan, and daughter looked more like co-stars on the couch that says a lot about how much younger the heroines are getting.

This could also be as Saif made a very bohemian dad on the show. He had quick answers to Karan’s unconventional queries about his unconventional relationship with his daughter.

And Sara was equally quick in giving it back to Saif as good as she got.

For once, Karan chose to tread on the sticky side of the road, asking Sara about her relationship with her father’s second wife Kareena Kapoor(we can’t call her stepmom, as Saif warned us that evening).

Sara didn’t mince words. She described her parents as “wild”. I would have to go with that. It takes a whole lot of wildness to get where Saif has in life.

To be actually sitting on that couch with his grownup daughter all set to make her debut as a leading lady, and who is just five to six years younger than his wife.

Full marks to Sara for calling a spade a spade. And wild, wild.

Oh yes, there was also a section about what Karan described as the “elephant in the room”. I found that to be a strange way to describe little cute Taimur whose pictures break the internet almost every day.

Interestingly, Karan had got video messages on Taimur from a bunch of prominent paparazzi photographers talking on Taimur.

Let’s face it. I would like to see Saif with Tamir on Karan’s couch soon. He is by far the most successful Khan in Saif’s family. Sara seemed refreshingly free of sibling jealousy. Not surprising, considering Taimur is young enough to be her child.

Karan called their family “modern”. I would not define this family as modern. Just happy to do their own thing unmindful of the repercussions.

To me the star of “Koffee With Karan” was Sara Ali Khan who seemed so comfortable with her dad, with her host and with the camera, not particularly in that order though.

But then orderliness is not a big virtue of this spontaneously bohemian family.

–IANS

skj/in/vm