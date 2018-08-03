Sara Khan hospitalized in Dubai for food poisoning

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Television actress Sara Khan ended up being in a hospital after suffering from food poisoning on her birthday. She says she is absolutely well now.

Sara, who turned 29 on August 6, shared a photograph of herself from the ambulance.

“This is how I ended up on my birthday. Yes, this picture is straight from the emergency ambulance in Dubai. Too much of eating s**ks. I experienced ambulance for the first time and that too on my birthday. Food poisoning sucks. I am absolutely well now,” Sara captioned.

The actress made her television debut with “Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai” as Sadhna. She was also seen as a contestant on the reality show “Bigg Boss 4” in 2010.

–IANS

dc/mr