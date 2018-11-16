Sara shares Saif’s happiness mantra

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Debutante Sara Ali Khan says her father and actor Saif Ali Khan doesn’t look for happiness from box office success.

Commenting on Saif’s journey at the box office since the past two years, Sara said: “He has never derived his happiness from how he is doing at the box office, ever. I think that being an actor is who he is, being a talented actor is who he is but his life is a little more full than just that.

“You know, whether it’s his family or his holidays or his readings or him learning French or learning the guitar, random things, fun things, eclectic things – he’s been the kind of person that derives his happiness from a lot of various sources. So, just not doing well at the box office from two years never really brought him down in any way.”

Saif appreciated Sara’s understanding of the scenario by saying “that was really well put”.

Sara, who will be making her debut with “Kedarnath”, expressed her opinion in an episode of “Koffee with Karan” season 6. She joined the chat show, aired on Star World, with Saif, read a statement.

