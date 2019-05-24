Saradha scam: CBI again grills Bengal officer

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) West Bengal IPS officer Arnab Ghosh was on Thursday again interrogated by the CBI after he was grilled for more than nine hours on Wednesday in connection with the multi-crore Saradha Chit Fund scam case, a CBI source said.

Ghosh was one of the members of the Special Investigation Team that initially probed the ponzi scam cases.

The officer reached the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake around 10.10 a.m.

Ghosh and a number of other Bengal police officers, including the first investigation officer of the Saradha case, has been interrogated by the CBI this week.

The agency had also summoned former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar but he has sent a letter seeking seven days time as he was on leave.

The CBI is yet to issue a fresh summon to Kumar.

–IANS

mgr/in