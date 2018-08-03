Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams move in together

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) “Bachelorette” star Wells Adams and actress Sarah Hyland have officially moved in together.

The 27-year-old “Modern Family” star and her 34-year-old “The Bachelorette” alum beau were spotted showing off major public display of affection in front of a U-Haul truck outside Hyland’s home on Friday, reports people.com.

For the big day, Hyland wore a white ruffled crop top paired with denim shorts, while Adams, who drove all the way from Nashville, Tennessee sported black jeans and a grey t-shirt.

Before Adams’ arrival, Hyland shared an Instagram story of herself unpacking hair products for herself and Adams, a gift from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

“You guys, Jen was not lying when she said she would send stuff for me and Wells,” Hyland said during the video.

“I mean I already started unpacking, but are you kidding,” Hyland added as she unloaded the surplus of shampoos and more.

Last week, Adams announced he and Hyland were moving in together, on the July 20 episode of his podcast “Your Favorite Thing” with Brandi Cyrus.

“I’m straight up moving to LA. Should I have not have said it? I’ve got to go!” Adams said.

