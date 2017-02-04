Sarah Paulson joins ‘Lost Girls’

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Sarah Paulson has been roped in to play the lead role in upcoming serial killer drama film “Lost Girls”.

Documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus is making her feature debut with the film, which is based on investigative reporter Robert Kolker’s eponymous 2013 non-fiction book, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film centers on a mother searching for her missing daughter in Long Island, New York. She makes a horrifying discovery in the woods, where the murdered bodies of four girls have been dumped.

Paulson recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”. She also won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for playing Marcia Clark in the mini-series.

