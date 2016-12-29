Sasikala set to become AIADMK’s next General Secretary

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday said V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of the late Chief Minister and party leader J. Jayalalithaa, has agreed to take charge as the AIADMK’s next General Secretary.

Disclosing this to the media, Panneerselvam said that Sasikala would soon formally assume charge as the party’s General Secretary.

Earlier in the day, the ruling AIADMK passed a resolution that Sasikala was the only person fit to become the party’s General Secretary.

The party’s General Council passed the resolution at its meeting here in the morning.

According to the party constitution, a General Secretary has to be elected by the basic members in Tamil Nadu and the office-bearers of party wings in Puducherry, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andaman.

Till such time a person is elected by the various wings of the party, the General Council has unanimously decided that the fit person to become the General Secretary is Sasikala.

There should be a General Secretary to chalk out the party’s policies, authorise the party treasurer to handle the accounts and other activities, the party said.

The ruling party also said it would work under the leadership of Sasikala.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other leaders attended the meeting.

The council also passed a resolution condoling the death of Jayalalithaa.

Later, Panneerselvam took a copy of the General Council resolution to Sasikala, who is residing at Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden here.

Soon after Jayalalithaa’s death, various leaders and party wings urged Sasikala to take charge of the party.

–IANS

