Satish Kaushik’s Haryanvi film to release in March

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s first Haryanvi film “Choriyan Choron Se Kam Nahi Hoti” will release on March 8.

The release date of the film was announced via a statement on Thursday.

“I spent my childhood in Haryana and I’m aware of the issues that girls face. We have made an emotional film and it is based on a true story,” Satish said in a statement.

He is producing and acting in the Haryanvi film, which throws light on Haryana’s gender inequality.

“Though there are strict laws in place, female foetuses are aborted in Haryana even today. If a girl is born, she faces inequality,” he said.

–IANS

