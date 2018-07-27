Satyajit Mohanty takes charge as Police Commissioner in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (IANS) Senior IPS Officer Satyajit Mohanty took charge as Police Commissioner of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar on Friday.

After receiving the guard of honour, Mohanty took charge from the outgoing Police Commissioner YB Khurania, who has been appointed as Additional DGP (Provisioning).

“It’s a huge responsibility and an opportunity as well, to serve the people. I will try to gain the confidence of the public and ensure better policing,” said Mohanty.

He said the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium here in November-December will be a challenge for the commissionerate police.

Mohanty, who is an IPS officer of the 1988 batch, had won the Police medal in 2004 and the President’s medal in 2012 for his distinguished service.

He became the sixth police commissioner of the Commissionerate Police.

–IANS

