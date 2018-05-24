Satyarthi given ‘Santokba Humanitarian Award’

Surat, May 30 (IANS) Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was honoured with ‘Santokba Humanitarian Award’ here on Wednesday by President Ram Nath Kovind for his services aimed at the betterment of society.

Satyarhi dedicated the award to children and handed over the award money of Rs 1 crore to the Surakshit Bachpan fund, set up by the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Fund, which aims to provide legal and medical assistance to child victims of sexual abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyarthi said that the government, religious organisations and civil society needs to come together to protect the rights of the children.

“Unless we are united against this cause, the epidemic (of sexual abuse of children) is not going to stop. I am happy that the nationwide Bharat Yatra that we undertook has started bearing fruits and the country is witnessing the results,” he added.

The award is given every year by the Sri Ramakrishna Foundation to people who have worked extensively for the betterment of society.

Prominent awardees in the past include industrialist Ratan Tata, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Sudha Murthy, Dr S. Swaminathan, Sam Pitroda and Verghese Kurien.

–IANS

som/tsb/bg