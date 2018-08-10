Saudi Arabia arrests man over terror plot

Riyadh, Aug 16 (IANS) Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the arrest of its citizen suspected of planning a terror attack.

The suspect, wearing what seemed like an explosive vest, resisted arrest and shot at the police, the Interior Ministry was cited as saying by Saudi Press Agency. In response, the police shot at the suspect, injuring him.

No passerby or security personnel were wounded during the arrest on Wednesday in the northcentral city of Al Bukayriyah, the report said. A machine gun, two pistols and several bullets were confiscated from the man.

