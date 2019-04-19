Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens in terror cases

Riyadh, April 24 (IANS) Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed 37 citizens convicted in terror cases, the Ministry of Interior said.

The official Saudi Press Agency quoted the ministry as saying in a statement that the executions were carried out in the capital Riyadh, as well as in Mecca, Medina, Eastern Province and Asir region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The executed were convicted of charges related to forming terror cells, promoting sedition and sectarianism, security disturbance, attacking security buildings with Molotov cocktails, and killing police personnel.

The ministry clarified that the executions came after the conviction based on evidence, approval of the Court of Appeal and issuance of a royal order.

It reiterated its determination to deal firmly with any attempt against the stability of the Kingdom and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Saudi Arabia announced this week the foiling of a terrorist attack that targeted a security building in Riyadh and the killing of four attackers, along with the arrest of 13 terror suspects.

–IANS

rs