Saudi Arabia intercepts 2 missiles launched by Houthis

Riyadh, May 7 (IANS/WAM) Saudi Air Defence forces intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen.

The missiles on Sunday were directed towards the city of Najran and launched by the militia deliberately to target civilian and populated areas, spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, al-Maliki added.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted al-Maliki as saying that this hostile act by the Houthis proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the armed militia threatening the security of Saudi Arabia.

The firing of ballistic missiles at populated cities and villages is contrary to international humanitarian law, he added.

–IANS/WAM

