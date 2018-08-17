Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting border city

Riyadh, Aug 19 (IANS) The Saudi air forces on Saturday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militias toward the border city of Jazan, the media reported.

In the last two weeks, the air forces have intercepted five missiles that targeted border cities, without reporting casualties or property damage, Al Arabiya reported.

Since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni civil war in early 2015, the kingdom has been targeted by 177 missiles, the report said.

Saudi Arabia has been accusing Iran of destabilizing regional stability by providing Yemen’s Houthi rebels with missiles and weapons.

–IANS

ahm/