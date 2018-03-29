Saudi Arabia intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Riyadh, March 30 (IANS) Saudi air force intercepted on Thursday a missile shot by Houthi militia from Yemen towards border city Jazan, Al Arabiya news reported.

The Saudi forces have dealt with 104 ballistic missiles shot by the Houthis since June 2015, including seven fired this week at a number of Saudi cities such as Riyadh, Xinhua reported.

The country, leading a war against Houthis in Yemen for the last three years, accused Iran of backing the militia by trafficking weapons and missiles and contributing to the instability of the country.

Yemenis have been suffering from clashes between armed groups, airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition and devastating living condition of scarcity of food and medical supply.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned a barrage of missile attacks against Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi group and expressed grave concerns over reports of violations of a UN arms embargo on Houthi leaders.

–IANS

ahm/