Saudi Arabia intercepts missile shot towards border city

Riyadh, Sep 20 (IANS) Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Wednesday the interception of a missile shot towards border city Jazan.

The coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al Maliki, said in a statement on Saudi Press Agency that with the fresh attack, the number of missiles shot by Houthis militias towards the kingdom reached 198. Most of those missiles targeted the cities on the south border of Saudi Arabia, Xinhua reported.

He said that the Saudi air forces intercepted and destroyed the missile that was shot from Saada governorate in Yemen without reporting any injuries. He renewed his accusations of the involvement of Iran in such attacks by supplying the Houthi rebels with weapons and missiles.

–IANS

ahm/