Saudi Arabia renew contract of head coach Pizzi
Moscow, June 26 (IANS) The Saudi Arabia national football team on Tuesday renewed the contract of head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi after their 2-1 win over Egypt which helped them grab their only win so far at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Saudi Arabia squeezed a consolation win against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt after what was a fairly underwhelming campaign that started with a 0-5 defeat to hosts Russia, reports Efe.
In a statement, the Saudi soccer federation said Pizzi, an Argentina-born former player who represented Spain internationally, would stay on until the end of the Asia Cup in 2019.
