Saudi Crown Prince arrives in US

Washington, March 20 (IANS) Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the US on Tuesday on a state visit.

The Crown Prince was received at the airport by Saudi Ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Chief of Protocol at US State Department Sean P. Lawler, Saudi Gazette reported.

Upon the Crown Prince’s arrival, Prince Khalid tweeted: “On behalf of the Saudi Embassy in the US, we are delighted to welcome Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the US.

“His official visit represents a continuation of the strategic cooperation and friendship between our two countries,” Prince Khalid said.

–IANS

soni/mr