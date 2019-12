Riyadh, Dec 31 (IANS) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reviewed on Monday the regional developments over phone.

Pompeo made a phone call to the Saudi crown prince and discussed efforts to promote security and stability regionally and internationally, the Xinhua news agency.

Saudi Arabia and the US share strong relations and many common stands about different regional issues.

–IANS

