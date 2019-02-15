Saudi Crown Prince to arrive in Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is set to arrive here on Sunday on his first-ever visit to Pakistan after his elevation to the position of Crown Prince in April 2017.

The Crown Prince, who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accorded a red carpet welcome and presented a guard of honour at the Prime Minister’s House after his arrival at Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, reports Dawn news.

A high-power delegation comprising key Ministers and some prominent businessmen, besides members of the royal family, are coming with the Crown Prince.

He was initially due to reach Pakistan on Saturday but his arrival was delayed by a day. Saudi Arabia has not cited any reason for the delay.

Pakistan has described the visit as a “historical one” which will help stabilise its crippling economy as over $21 billion worth of agreements are likely to be signed between the two countries.

Two receptions will be held in the Presidency and the Prime Minister’s House in honour of the Crown Prince during which one-on-one meetings between him and President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Khan will take place.

He will also meet Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

