Saudi crown prince to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Moscow, June 6 (IANS) Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, set to take place in Moscow on June 14, Director of the Crown Princes Private Office Bader al-Asaker said on Wednesday.

“Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Russia,” he wrote on Facebook.

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15 in 11 Russian cities.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

–IANS

pur/bg