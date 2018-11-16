‘Saudi Crown prince to attend G20 summit in Argentina’

Riyadh, Nov 20 (IANS) Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Monday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will participate in the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina, Al Arabiya local news reported.

The crown prince’s participation in the summit will be part of his foreign tour, al-Falih said, reports Xinhua news agency.

Climate change, steel, migration and reform of the World Trade Organisation are expected to top the agenda of the G20 summit scheduled from November 30 to December 1.

–IANS

