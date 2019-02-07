Saudi dismisses Khashoggi murder claims

Riyadh, Feb 9 (IANS) Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir has rejected the attempt to link Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He told reporters in Washington that the claims were “baseless” and those involved will be held accountable, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing Al Arabiya TV.

Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey’s Istanbul in October 2018, and a number of top Saudi officials involved in the case were arrested.

The Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also ordered to re-structure the intelligence authority. Last month, Saudi Public Prosecution demanded capital punishment against five out of 11 suspects in the murder case.

The operation wasn’t authorised, Al-Jubeir affirmed, highlighting “no order was given to conduct this operation.”

–IANS

vin/