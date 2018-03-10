Saudi king orders setting up of anti-corruption units

Riyadh, March 11 (IANS) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday ordered the creation of specialised anti-corruption units in the public prosecution, the media reported.

The units will specialise in investigating and prosecuting corruption-related cases, which will be directly linked to the Attorney-General, Xinhua news agency reported citing Al Arabiya news.

The new departments come within the framework of the king’s concern to combat corruption in all its forms with the aim of protecting the country and its resources, said Attorney-General Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah.

He added that both the king and the crown prince are keen to continue their fight against corruption, and “eradicate it from its roots with utmost force and transparency”.

The units are part of the many steps Saudi Arabia has been taking to reform the national economy, including the last year series of arrests that covered princes and sitting and former ministers in corruption-related cases.

–IANS

