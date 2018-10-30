‘Saudi-led airstrikes on Houthi camp in Yemen’s Hodeidah kill 150 rebels’

Aden (Yemen), Oct 31 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday night launched airstrikes on a training camp of the Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Red Sea coastal city of Hodeidah, killing 150 of them, a pro-government military force said.

The Houthis cordened off the bombing site in Marouah area, the pro-government Giants Brigades forces said in a press statement on its official news website alamalika.net, reports Xinhua news agency.

Several vehicles were seen transporting the Houthi casualties to different hospitals in Hodeidah, the statement added.

Sky News Arabia TV channel based in Dubai also reported the deadly airstrikes in Hodeidah.

Houthi sources are yet not available for comment on the airstrikes.

The Yemeni government is seeking to expel Houthi rebels out of the strategic city of Hodeidah in recent days despite warnings by international humanitarian agencies.

The impoverished Arab country has been locked into a civil war since the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels overran much of the country militarily and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014.

Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels forced him into exile.

The UN has listed Yemen as the country with world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with seven million Yemenis on the brink of famine and cholera causing more than 2,000 deaths.

–IANS

vc