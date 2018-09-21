Saudi-led coalition vows to target suspicious ships in Red Sea

Riyadh, Sep 24 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen vowed on Monday to continue to target suspicious ships threatening navigation in the Red Sea.

The warning was issued after an Iranian ship with military experts onboard was found using spying devices to monitor ships crossing the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, Turki Al Maliki, the coalition spokesman said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ship is assisting Houthi militias in threatening the international navigation, he added.

Saudi Arabia has been leading the war against Iran-allied Houthis in support of the exiled Yemeni government in the last three years.

–IANS

ahm/