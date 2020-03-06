Saudi-returned Covid-19 suspect hospitalised in Murshidabad

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) A suspected coronavirus patient, who returned from Saudi Arabia, was on Sunday admitted in a state-run Medical College in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, an official said.

The youth fell sick while returning home by the train on Saturday after flying to the NSCBI Airport here earlier in the day from Saudi Arabia, where he works as a cleaner.

On Sunday, his family members took him to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Baahrampur were the doctors admitted him after a preliminary check-up.

His throat swab sample has been collected, and he has been kept at an isolation ward.

–IANS

ssp/vd