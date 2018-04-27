Saudi starts trial of 2 Israelis spying for Mossad

Riyadh, April 30 (IANS) A Saudi court has started a trial of two Israelis of Arab roots spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to gather information about Saudi Arabia, the media reported on Monday.

The two suspects were also accused of plotting a terrorist act in the Haj season for the Islamic State militant group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saudi Public Prosecution accused them of 11 charges including expressing support to IS and demanded the toughest punishment against them.

Saudi Arabia doesn’t recognise Israel and agrees to do so only if Israel recognises Palestine as a state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in the Arab League Summit held in April in Riyadh that East Jerusalem has been and will always be the capital of Palestine.

–IANS

soni/mr