Saudi to regulate use of drones

Riyadh, April 23 (IANS) Saudi Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that regulation on using remote-controlled drones is in its final stages, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Drone users will have to obtain permission to fly the devices for “particular reasons in permitted locations,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The measure will be temporary until the issuance of the regulation, it added.

The statement came after one of the security checkpoints in Al-Khuzama district in Saudi capital Riyadh observed on Saturday the flying of a small unauthorized drone, sparking a brief rise of security concerns.

The personnel at the security point dealt with it according to the instructions in this regard. The authorities have also initiated investigation procedures into the incident.

–IANS

