Saudi vows to ensure epidemic-free Hajj season

Riyadh, Aug 1 (IANS) The Saudi health ministry said the current Hajj season is so far safe from epidemic diseases, the media reported on Tuesday.

The Hajj rituals due in mid-August is being managed with tight security and health measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims, the ministry said, Al Arabiya reported.

The ministry is also following the developments and changes in the global health situation in cooperation with the World Health Organization and other international health bodies.

–IANS

