Saurabh Sachdeva bags antagonist’s role in ‘Gwalior’

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) “Manmarziyaan” actor Saurabh Sachdeva will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming film “Gwalior”, which also stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta.

“I’m playing the antagonist. I can’t disclose much about it, but it’s a powerful role. The film is about a couple, struggling due to their old age problems. They have to deal with financial crisis,” Saurabh said in a statement.

“The film is about their love story and how they sustain with each other’s support. Audiences will definitely connect with their relationship in such a difficult times,” he said.

The film has been written and directed by Rajiv Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

“I really loved the way they were directing it. Sanjay and Neena are professionals as actors. It was lovely working with them,” said Saurabh.

–IANS

nn/pcj