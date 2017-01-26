Savannah Chrisley splits from boyfriend

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Savannah Chrisley has announced her split from her beau and music artiste Blaire Hanks, after two years of dating him.

Chrisley made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday evening with an emotional message to her fans and followers, reports eonline.com.

“All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for the show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that’s just what I’m trying to do now,” she said while talking about their stint in TV show “Chrisley Knows Best”.

“So to cut to the point Blaire and I are no longer dating. It hurts, it does because for me he was that definition of just my first true love and I’m trying to stay strong y’all,” she added.

–IANS

sas/rb