‘Savita Damodar Paranjpe’ teaser out

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) A teaser poster of Marathi film “Savita Damodar Paranjpe” was unveiled on Tuesday.

It is being made under actor John Abraham’s banner.

He took to his Twitter account on Tuesday and shared the poster with the audience.

Along with the poster, John wrote: “Presenting the teaser poster of ‘Savita Damodar Paranjpe’. Trailer will be out soon.”

The film is based on a successful Marathi play “Savita Damodar Paranjpe”, which starred late actress Reema Lagoo.

The poster displays the face of a woman being drawn with a ‘mangalsutra’, and the name “Savita Damodar Paranjpe” can be seen written on it.

The film, directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi and releasing on August 31, features actors Subodh Bhave and Raqesh Bapat in the lead roles.

–IANS

