Savita Kovind gifted Wendell Rodricks’ kunbi sari

Panaji, July 7 (IANS) India’s first lady Savita Kovind was on Saturday presented a kunbi sari, a sari traditionally worn by Goa’s kunbi tribeswomen, by Governor Mridula Sinha during a civic reception hosted in honour of President Ram Nath Kovind.

The sari is designed by Goa-based fashion designer Wendell Rodricks and is seeing a revival of sorts thanks to the designer and social historians who are pitching the garment as an indigenous and traditional Goan handloom garment.

The sari is worn by women from the kunbi tribe, mostly hailing from forested regions of south Goa and its origin dates back several centuries.

Kovind and his wife are on a two-day visit to Goa beginning on Saturday.

–IANS

maya/him/