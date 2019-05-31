Say no to plastic, plant trees, urge B-Town celebs

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) On World Environment Day on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, urged the people on social media to take care of the environment by avoiding plastic and planting more trees.

Actress Dia Mirza, also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for environment, explained people about the importance of plantation. “Trees are natural air purifiers and sequesters of carbon! As we celebrate World Environment Day with action — planting indigenous trees — we hope more people will come together to beat air pollution,” she wrote.

As the theme of the day is ‘Beat air pollution’, actor Akshay Kumar has featured in “Hawa aane do” song, which is dedicated to the #BeatAirPollution campaign. He also took to Twitter and asked the people to do their bit to “improve the quality of air”.

“Air pollution is a silent killer, claiming millions of lives every year. On World Environment Day, lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air,” he wrote.

Actress Anushka Sharma, often seen promoting environmental issues on social media, took a pledge “to reverse the environmental damage caused by ensuring our commitment towards mother nature.”

Here’s what others wrote:

Varun Dhawan: Let’s care for this planet like we care for our loved ones.

Arjun Kapoor: Air pollution affects us all and it’s an issue that has been trying to get our attention for a while. If we don’t act now, soon we’ll have no option.

Disha Patani: Let’s come together to make our planet cleaner and greener.

Sonakshi Sinha: 9 out of 10 people in the world are breathing polluted air. Let’s combine our efforts to reduce pollution and plant more trees.

–IANS

